CNO and MCPON Visit 5th Fleet Commander in Bahrain

240604-N-XA496-1015 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 4, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti is greeted by Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, during a command visit in Manama, Bahrain, June 4, 2024. Franchetti is visiting Bahrain to engage with government and military leaders and meet with Sailors to increase knowledge of her America’s Warfighting Navy priorities and ensure Sailors can see themselves in the mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

