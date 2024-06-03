1CAB Completes Two Air Assaults in Two Different Countries in One Day

The Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, better known as the “Demon Brigade” is in the middle of two multinational training exercises, Immediate Response 24 and Combined Resolve 24-2. These exercises are a part of the European Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa DEFENDER 24 series. These training events are critical to the Brigade’s mission in Eastern Europe to “Assure and Deter.”



Photo by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

