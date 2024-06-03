Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1CAB Completes Two Air Assaults in Two Different Countries in One Day [Image 2 of 5]

    1CAB Completes Two Air Assaults in Two Different Countries in One Day

    FINLAND

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, better known as the “Demon Brigade” is in the middle of two multinational training exercises, Immediate Response 24 and Combined Resolve 24-2. These exercises are a part of the European Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa DEFENDER 24 series. These training events are critical to the Brigade’s mission in Eastern Europe to “Assure and Deter.”

    Photo by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 05:45
    Photo ID: 8451275
    VIRIN: 240526-A-CC161-2002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Air Assault
    1CAB
    Above the First

