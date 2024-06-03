Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Inioluwa Ogunwale, an aviation support equipment asset manager with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, and a native of Nigeria, shares his experience gaining his citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May. 31, 2024. The naturalization ceremony was conducted to welcome and celebrate the accomplishment of members of the MCAS Iwakuni community on becoming citizens of the United States. The ceremony included service members from Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Nigeria, and Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 04:13
    Photo ID: 8451178
    VIRIN: 240531-M-DL962-2466
    Resolution: 5951x3969
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony
    May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Japan
    naturalization
    MCAS Iwakuni
    citizenship
    celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT