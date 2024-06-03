May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Byron Watkins, an aviation support equipment asset manager with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, takes a photo during a naturalization ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May. 31, 2024. The naturalization ceremony was conducted to welcome and celebrate the accomplishment of members of the MCAS Iwakuni community on becoming citizens of the United States. The ceremony included service members from Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Nigeria, and Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

