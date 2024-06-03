U.S. Navy Lt. James Pittman, a chaplain with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel, and a native of Georgia, provides the invocation before a naturalization ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May. 31, 2024. The naturalization ceremony was conducted to welcome and celebrate the accomplishment of members of the MCAS Iwakuni community on becoming citizens of the United States. The ceremony included service members from Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Nigeria, and Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 04:13 Photo ID: 8451160 VIRIN: 240531-M-DL962-8686 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.16 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, May 2024 Naturalization Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.