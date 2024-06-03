Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 8]

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, engages with Potter Fitness Center staff members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2024. During the visit, the 35th Services Squadron showcased their ability to support the readiness of Airmen through their fitness centers and dining facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    USFJ
    5th Air Force

