USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

Kandyss Horton, school liaison program manager, explains to U.S. Air Force Lt Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and 35th Fighter Wing leadership, school guidelines during a visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2024. Horton shared school policies including early dismissal in cases of severe weather conditions such as heavy snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

