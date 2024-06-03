The pharmacy at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO) recently added a fully automated ScriptCenter in the pharmacy lobby for beneficiaries in Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 00:45
|Photo ID:
|8450863
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-TW242-1003
|Resolution:
|1856x1064
|Size:
|703.42 KB
|Location:
|GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Improving the Patient Experience with Modernization Through Innovation [Image 3 of 3], by Isaac Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Improving the Patient Experience with Modernization Through Innovation
