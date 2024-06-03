Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 00:45 Photo ID: 8450862 VIRIN: 240531-N-TW242-1002 Resolution: 1326x1628 Size: 747.37 KB Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Improving the Patient Experience with Modernization Through Innovation [Image 3 of 3], by Isaac Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.