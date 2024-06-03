Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability [Image 7 of 7]

    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe target engagements with a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 30, 2024. CLB-15 conducted the live-fire shoot to maintain vehicle gunner proficiency using crew-served machine guns and grenade launchers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8450759
    VIRIN: 240530-M-AS577-1648
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 510.25 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability
    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability
    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability
    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability
    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability
    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability
    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    15th MEU
    50 Cal
    Mark 19
    CLB 15
    M240s

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT