    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability [Image 6 of 7]

    CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chase Ogden, right, a landing support specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, directs his gunner to adjust his fire on a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 30, 2024. CLB-15 conducted the live-fire shoot to maintain vehicle gunner proficiency using crew-served machine guns and grenade launchers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8450752
    VIRIN: 240530-M-AS577-1588
    Resolution: 667x1000
    Size: 414.45 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USMC
    15th MEU
    50 Cal
    Mark 19
    CLB 15
    M240s

