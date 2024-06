CLB-15 Sustains Crew-Served Weapons Capability

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chase Ogden, left, a landing support specialist and a native of Maryland, directs Lance Cpl. Keegan Ramirez, a motor vehicle operator and a native of Georgia, both assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, where to orient his fire using an M240B machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 30, 2024. CLB-15 conducted the live-fire shoot to maintain vehicle gunner proficiency using crew-served machine guns and grenade launchers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

