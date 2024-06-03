STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana

240603-N-VC599-1018 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 3, 2024) – Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, right, greets Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) during an all hands call, June 3. Each SSBN has two crews, Blue and Gold, which alternate manning the submarines and then taking them on patrol. This maximizes the SSBN's strategic availability, reduces the number of submarines required to meet strategic requirements, and allows for proper crew training, readiness, and morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

