STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 3, 2024) – Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, and distinguished visitors, pose for a photo on the brow aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) during a routine visit and ship tour, June 3. Louisiana’s port visit reflects the strategic importance of Guam and the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The visit further enhances significant partnerships shared between DoD, the government of Guam and the island community. The presence of the SSBN in Guam demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, and capability of the U.S. Navy submarine forces and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

