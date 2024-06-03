Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana [Image 9 of 12]

    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana

    GUAM

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 3, 2024) – Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, right, speaks with Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) during an all hands call, June 3. Each SSBN has two crews, Blue and Gold, which alternate manning the submarines and then taking them on patrol. This maximizes the SSBN's strategic availability, reduces the number of submarines required to meet strategic requirements, and allows for proper crew training, readiness, and morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 20:00
    Photo ID: 8450660
    VIRIN: 250603-N-VC599-1016
    Resolution: 5485x3786
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana
    STRATCOM Visits USS Louisiana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarines
    Guam
    pacific
    stratcom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT