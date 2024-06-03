Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brand-new home for Soldiers opens at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys [Image 2 of 2]

    Brand-new home for Soldiers opens at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Soldiers move their belongings into a new barracks building on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, May 31, 2024. They bring their personnel items and equipment to their rooms, which have shared kitchens and bathrooms for every two Soldiers, along with four gazebos and a barbecue shelter outside. (US Army photo by Kim Chong-yun)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 19:48
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
