Brand-new home for Soldiers opens at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys

Col. Ryan Workman (fifth from left), U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander; Col. Heather Levy (third from right), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District; Lee Gil-ju (second from right), Director of Project Management Division, Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installation Agency; and other distinguished guests cut the ribbon for the new Humphreys barracks for unaccompanied enlisted Soldiers, May 31, 2024. The two new barracks towers will house 302 personnel in individual rooms along with shared kitchens and bathrooms for every two Soldiers to provide high-quality living conditions. (US Army photo by Kim Chong-yun)

