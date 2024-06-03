Brand-new home for Soldiers opens at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys

Photo By Chong Yun Kim | Soldiers move their belongings into a new barracks building on U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Chong Yun Kim | Soldiers move their belongings into a new barracks building on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, May 31, 2024. They bring their personnel items and equipment to their rooms, which have shared kitchens and bathrooms for every two Soldiers, along with four gazebos and a barbecue shelter outside. (US Army photo by Kim Chong-yun) see less | View Image Page

USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea – New barracks for unaccompanied enlisted Soldiers are officially opened at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. Representatives from the installation, unit moving into the buildings, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installation Agency joined to cut the ribbon in a ceremony on May 31, 2024.



“These state-of-the-art facilities would not have been possible without the RoK MND-DIA, whose in-kind funding provided $67 million for this project as part of Camp Humphreys’ transformation, and our teammates at USACE FED who managed the construction,” said Col. Ryan Workman, USAG Humphreys commander, in his remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



Col. Workman praised strong alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States, and their outstanding efforts in completing this remarkable project to construct two eight-story towers capable of housing up to 302 service members each.



He emphasized that these buildings serve as prime examples of our commitment to provide high-quality housing for our Soldiers and are our dedication to consistently improving quality of life for those who call Camp Humphreys home.



“These barracks that we are celebrating today are looked at by all levels of the Army as the prime example of high-quality housing for our enlisted personnel,” said Col. Heather Levy, USACE FED commander.



Every living unit of these barracks contains two bedrooms and a shared living space along with a kitchenette and bathroom. The exterior has four gazebos, a barbecue shelter, and landscaping includes grass and trees. The buildings also achieved the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Rating.



“About 1.2 million personnel worked to complete this project, and 1,900 pieces of equipment were deployed,” said Lee Gil-ju, Director of Project Management Division, MND DIA. “It is unquestionably successful in ensuring top-notch quality without any safety accidents.”



Last fall, the Far East District brought Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) representatives to the barracks projects site to hear firsthand their concerns to incorporate on the next iteration of barracks.



“As we deliver high quality barracks for our Soldiers here today, we truly see this as a team effort in improving quality of life for the future service members at our installations as well,” Levy said.



She described how feedback about a need for more dryers than washers provided on previous designs by servicemembers led to actionable changes. These new facilities which now incorporate more dryer hookups than washers.



“I am honored to cut the ribbon on today’s project and look forward to hearing how we can make the barracks of tomorrow even better as we can continue delivering the highest quality housing possible for our Soldiers,” Levy said.