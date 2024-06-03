Normandy D-Day 80th Anniversary

U.S. Army Soldiers with the United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) take in the view and visit memorials at Utah Beach, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France., June 4, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1- 10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

