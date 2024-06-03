Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Normandy D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 40 of 45]

    Normandy D-Day 80th Anniversary

    FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) take in the view and visit memorials at Utah Beach, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France., June 4, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1- 10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 18:44
    Location: FR
    France
    USACAPOC
    Normandy
    Operation Overlord
    80th Anniversary of D-Day

