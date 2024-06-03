Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Normandy D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 42 of 45]

    Normandy D-Day 80th Anniversary

    FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Tourists take in the view and visit memorials at Utah Beach, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France., June 4, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1- 10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 18:44
    Location: FR
    France
    USACAPOC
    Normandy
    Operation Overlord
    80th Anniversary of D-Day

