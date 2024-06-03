Tourists take in the view and visit memorials at Utah Beach, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France., June 4, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1- 10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8450556
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-FU327-1275
|Resolution:
|7952x4473
|Size:
|15.09 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Normandy D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 45 of 45], by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
