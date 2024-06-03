Normandy D-Day 80th Anniversary

A U.S. Navy Amphibious Transport Dock sits anchored off shore as it prepares for an imitation assault of the beach with Landing Craft Utility and Zodiac boats at Omaha Beach, Normandy, France., June 4, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1- 10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

