Panelists Col. Patrick McClintock, from left, 62nd Operations Group commander, John Bulldis, 62nd Airlift Wing director of staff, and Col. Kent Park, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian Camacho, far right, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force command sergeant major, and Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, second from right, I Corp deputy commander, stand with the finalists of the inaugural JBLM Solve It event at JBLM headquarters May 30.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:59 Photo ID: 8450219 VIRIN: 240530-D-HT007-9631 Resolution: 5410x2793 Size: 2.48 MB Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM civilian employees submit ideas in first ‘Solve-It’ campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.