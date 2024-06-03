Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM civilian employees submit ideas in first ‘Solve-It’ campaign [Image 5 of 5]

    JBLM civilian employees submit ideas in first ‘Solve-It’ campaign

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Panelists Col. Patrick McClintock, from left, 62nd Operations Group commander, John Bulldis, 62nd Airlift Wing director of staff, and Col. Kent Park, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian Camacho, far right, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force command sergeant major, and Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, second from right, I Corp deputy commander, stand with the finalists of the inaugural JBLM Solve It event at JBLM headquarters May 30.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:59
    VIRIN: 240530-D-HT007-9631
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, JBLM civilian employees submit ideas in first ‘Solve-It’ campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM civilian employees submit ideas in first &lsquo;Solve-It&rsquo; campaign

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    JBLM News

