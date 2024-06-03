Jennifer Pfeiffer, housing manager with the Directorate of Public Works at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, reacts to hearing her idea on how to speed up sign-in processes was chosen as the winning idea at the inaugural Solve It event at JBLM headquarters May 30.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:58 Photo ID: 8450209 VIRIN: 240530-D-HT007-6030 Resolution: 2862x1951 Size: 916.78 KB Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM civilian employees submit ideas in first ‘Solve-It’ campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.