Ryan Holland, left, and Gena Colby present their suggestion on how to streamline MyPay for Non-Appropriated Fund employees during the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Solve It event at JBLM headquarters May 30.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:58 Photo ID: 8450208 VIRIN: 240530-D-HT007-9119 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.58 MB Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM civilian employees submit ideas in first ‘Solve-It’ campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.