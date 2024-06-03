CNO Meets Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister

MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, June 4, 2024. During the visit, Franchetti applauded Bahrain for their leadership in the region and for hosting U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

