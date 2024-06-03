Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Meets Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister [Image 3 of 4]

    CNO Meets Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, June 4, 2024. During the visit, Franchetti applauded Bahrain for their leadership in the region and for hosting U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

    This work, CNO Meets Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

