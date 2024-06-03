CNO Visits Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visits the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain, June 4, 2024. During her visit to Bahrain, Franchetti met with senior goverment and military leaders, and applauded them for their leadership in the region and for hosting U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

