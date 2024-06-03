A hot monitor that structural maintenance technicians use to fix debonding May 31, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Hot monitors allow aircraft structural technicians to fix debonding on aircraft by taking away moisture and applying resin. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:32 Photo ID: 8448614 VIRIN: 240531-Z-VC885-1056 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.22 MB Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th Aircraft Structural Technicians Hot Monitor [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.