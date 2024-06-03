From left, Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Delong and Staff Sgt. Cory Lewis, both aircraft structural technicians with the 157th Maintenance Group, pose for a portrait May 31, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Delong and Lewis are performing maintenance on an KC-46 inlet cowl to ensure the aircraft is mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:32 Photo ID: 8448610 VIRIN: 240531-Z-VC885-1051 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.22 MB Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th Aircraft Structural Technicians Portrait [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.