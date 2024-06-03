Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Aircraft Structural Technicians Portrait [Image 1 of 4]

    157th Aircraft Structural Technicians Portrait

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    From left, Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Delong and Staff Sgt. Cory Lewis, both aircraft structural technicians with the 157th Maintenance Group, pose for a portrait May 31, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Delong and Lewis are performing maintenance on an KC-46 inlet cowl to ensure the aircraft is mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024
    VIRIN: 240531-Z-VC885-1051
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
