Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Delong, an aircraft structural technician with the 157th Maintenance Group, helps dry out the inlet cowl for a debonding issue of a KC-46 engine inlet May 31, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The mission of the 157th Maintenance Group is to provide mission ready KC-46’s to support the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 09:32
|Photo ID:
|8448612
|VIRIN:
|240531-Z-VC885-1050
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Aircraft Structural Technician Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
