157th Aircraft Structural Technician Maintenance

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Delong, an aircraft structural technician with the 157th Maintenance Group, helps dry out the inlet cowl for a debonding issue of a KC-46 engine inlet May 31, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The mission of the 157th Maintenance Group is to provide mission ready KC-46’s to support the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

