    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion ROC Walk Amphibious Operation [Image 6 of 6]

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion ROC Walk Amphibious Operation

    SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), gives commander's comments after a rehearsal of concept brief for an amphibious assault exercise during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 3, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 07:33
    Photo ID: 8448456
    VIRIN: 240603-M-HP224-2197
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion ROC Walk Amphibious Operation [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    BLT 1/5
    Royal Malay Regiment
    usmcnews
    Tiger Strike 24
    10th BDE (Para)

