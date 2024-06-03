A Malaysian soldier assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), briefs U.S. and Malaysian commanders during a rehearsal of concept brief for an amphibious assault exercise during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 3, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 07:33
|Photo ID:
|8448442
|VIRIN:
|240603-M-HP224-2166
|Resolution:
|6773x4518
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Hometown:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion ROC Walk Amphibious Operation [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT