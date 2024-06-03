Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion ROC Walk Amphibious Operation

A Malaysian soldier assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), briefs U.S. and Malaysian commanders during a rehearsal of concept brief for an amphibious assault exercise during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 3, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

