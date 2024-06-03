Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion ROC Walk Amphibious Operation

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), gives commander's comments after a rehearsal of concept brief for an amphibious assault exercise during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 3, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 06.03.2024
Location: SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MY