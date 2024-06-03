NCO Induction Ceremony Dental Heath Command Europe

Inductees and leadership with the Dental Heath Command Europe posed for a group picture during the Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, May 31, 2024 at the Tiger Theater, Sembach, Germany. The Dental Heath Command Europe inducted seventeen newly promoted Soldiers as members of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

