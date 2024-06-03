NCO Induction Ceremony Dental Heath Command Europe

U.S. Army Sgt. Shakeeme John-Baptiste with Dental Health Activity Italy passes through the archway during the Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, May 31, 2024 at the Tiger Theater, Sembach, Germany. Soldiers passing through the archway symbolizes the transition from the junior enlisted ranks to the non-commissioned officer corps. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

