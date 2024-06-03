NCO Induction Ceremony Dental Heath Command Europe

Inductees receive the Charge of the Non-Commissioned Officer and the Oath of the Non-Commissioned Officer from Sgt. Maj. Carlos Orsinicarrero with the Dental Health Command Europe during the Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, May 31, 2024 at the Tiger Theater, Sembach, Germany. The Dental Heath Command Europe inducted seventeen newly promoted Soldiers as members of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

