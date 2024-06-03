Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Induction Ceremony Dental Heath Command Europe [Image 25 of 26]

    NCO Induction Ceremony Dental Heath Command Europe

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Inductees receive the Charge of the Non-Commissioned Officer and the Oath of the Non-Commissioned Officer from Sgt. Maj. Carlos Orsinicarrero with the Dental Health Command Europe during the Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, May 31, 2024 at the Tiger Theater, Sembach, Germany. The Dental Heath Command Europe inducted seventeen newly promoted Soldiers as members of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 05:00
    Photo ID: 8448294
    VIRIN: 240531-A-PB921-2052
    Resolution: 7164x4464
    Size: 22.33 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony Dental Heath Command Europe [Image 26 of 26], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    Dental Health Command Europe
    7th ATC-TSAE

