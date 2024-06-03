Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Train as you fight [Image 2 of 2]

    Train as you fight

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from HHC, 1st Signal Brigade jog in place on May 21, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers were jogging in place while in the CBRN training area containing tear gas to increase their confidence in their issued equipment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 03:18
    Photo ID: 8448227
    VIRIN: 240521-A-QO916-3272
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 664.1 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train as you fight [Image 2 of 2], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Train as you Fight
    Train as you fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Staying Ready for Anything

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OneTeam
    1stToCommunicate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT