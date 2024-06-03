U.S. Army Soldiers from HHC, 1st Signal Brigade jog in place on May 21, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers were jogging in place while in the CBRN training area containing tear gas to increase their confidence in their issued equipment.
|05.21.2024
|06.04.2024 03:18
|8448227
|240521-A-QO916-3272
|2048x1365
|664.1 KB
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|3
|0
This work, Train as you fight, by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS
