U.S. Army Soldiers from HHC, 1st Signal Brigade hold up their promask up in the air on May 21, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers held their pro masks up in the air while in the CBRN training area containing tear gas to increase their confidence in their issued equipment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 03:18 Photo ID: 8448225 VIRIN: 240521-A-QO916-7505 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 638.63 KB Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Train as you Fight [Image 2 of 2], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.