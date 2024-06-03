Staying Ready for Anything

Photo By Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN | U.S. Army Soldiers from HHC, 1st Signal Brigade hold up their promask up in the air on...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN | U.S. Army Soldiers from HHC, 1st Signal Brigade hold up their promask up in the air on May 21, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers held their pro masks up in the air while in the CBRN training area containing tear gas to increase their confidence in their issued equipment. see less | View Image Page

--CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea. On May 21, 2024, soldiers from 1st Signal Brigade stood in formation ready to walk into a gas chamber. Pro-masks in hand, soldiers started their mornings early with a quick ruck march to the on-post Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training range.

As a part of their participation during Mercury Shield, the 1st Signal Brigade soldiers all went through the gas chamber to train and be better prepared for any CBRN attack should the day ever come.

One of the 1st Signal Brigade’s top priorities when it comes to soldier readiness is preparing for any future CBRN situations.

Having soldiers familiarize themselves with their equipment, their surroundings, and any situations that they could find themselves in. Each soldier understood how to use and wear their personal protective equipment.

Effective training programs ensure that soldiers are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to detect, respond to, and mitigate the effects of chemical agents. This preparedness is vital for maintaining operational readiness and protecting both military personnel and civilians. By simulating real-life scenarios and teaching the proper use of protective gear and decontamination procedures, soldiers have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the tools and steps should the need ever arise.

The CBRN training consisted of groups of soldiers entering a room filled with tear gas while wearing their protective masks. Soldiers would ensure that the mask was working properly by moving their heads and running around. The officers or non-commissioned officers in charge of the range would go around the room and check masks, ensuring that the seal around the face wasn’t broken when soldiers were moving their heads and making sure that everyone’s masks were working properly. Next, the soldiers would be instructed to loosen the straps near their jaw to slightly break the seal. After two seconds they would be instructed to pull their straps back tightly and to reseal their mask. Finally, for the last part of CBRN training inside the gas chamber, soldiers removed their masks completely. Once everyone had taken off their mask, they were rushed out of the chamber to the outside where soldiers would be able to catch their breath and try to shake off any remaining tear gas on their clothes by waving their arms.

It is a vital mission for 1st Signal Brigade to ensure that soldiers in the brigade are prepared for anything and any emergency. Conducting CBRN ranges and other tactical training exercises, such as range qualification or Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, keeps soldiers ready and trained. They are equipped with the knowledge and the readiness to go into any situation fully prepared for anything that comes their way.

This preparedness enhances operational readiness, deters potential adversaries, and reinforces the country's defense posture, contributing to regional stability. By being equipped to handle chemical threats, the army ensures both effective protection and a strong, stable presence.

Soldiers are trained to become adept with their equipment, familiar with their surroundings, and prepared for various potential scenarios. Each soldier gains a comprehensive understanding of how to properly use and wear their personal protective equipment at the end of the day.