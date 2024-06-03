Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Krystina Sosa, from Kissimmee, Fl., assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, prepares a meal for the crew of the USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010), off the coast of Israel, May 27, 2024. She is currently supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    Gaza Humanitarian Aid
    CENTCOM_JLOTS
    Faces of JLOTS

