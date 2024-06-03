U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Krystina Sosa, from Kissimmee, Fl., assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, prepares a meal for the crew of the USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010), off the coast of Israel, May 27, 2024. She is currently supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
