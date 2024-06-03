Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission

    U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders | U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Krystina Sosa, from Kissimmee, Fl., assigned

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.01.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    Since age 13, Petty Officer 3rd Class Krystina Sosa, had the dream of joining the U.S. Navy to make her family proud and be able to further provide for them. A Kissimmee, Fl. Native, Sosa graduated from Harmony High School in 2023 and was assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1. She quickly advanced to Culinary Specialist 3rd Class and immediately deployed on a high-profile mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

    “In my hometown I learned that everything is always changing. Learn to adapt,” she said, expanding that she takes life-lessons learned growing up in Kissimmee with her everywhere the Navy sends her. “I’ve kept the same mindset in the Navy.”

    That mindset is a useful tool during her current evolving mission serving aboard the USNS 1st. Lt. Baldomero Lopez with Naval Beach Group 1. The USNS Lopez supports the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations utilizing the maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

    “My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is supplying humanitarian aid to those in Gaza while also feeding more than 130 Sailors and crew three times-a-day,” said Sosa, who maintains the motto to never give up, never settle and keep pushing. “I feel privileged to be a part of something that is way bigger than myself.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024
    Story ID: 472952
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 11
    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission, by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission
    U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission

    CENTCOM_JLOTS
    Faces of JLOTS

