U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission

Since age 13, Petty Officer 3rd Class Krystina Sosa, had the dream of joining the U.S. Navy to make her family proud and be able to further provide for them. A Kissimmee, Fl. Native, Sosa graduated from Harmony High School in 2023 and was assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1. She quickly advanced to Culinary Specialist 3rd Class and immediately deployed on a high-profile mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.



“In my hometown I learned that everything is always changing. Learn to adapt,” she said, expanding that she takes life-lessons learned growing up in Kissimmee with her everywhere the Navy sends her. “I’ve kept the same mindset in the Navy.”



That mindset is a useful tool during her current evolving mission serving aboard the USNS 1st. Lt. Baldomero Lopez with Naval Beach Group 1. The USNS Lopez supports the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations utilizing the maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.



“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is supplying humanitarian aid to those in Gaza while also feeding more than 130 Sailors and crew three times-a-day,” said Sosa, who maintains the motto to never give up, never settle and keep pushing. “I feel privileged to be a part of something that is way bigger than myself.”

