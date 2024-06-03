U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Krystina Sosa, from Kissimmee, Fl., assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, with her freshly-baked dessert off the coast of Israel, May 27, 2024. She is currently serving aboard the 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010) supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8448061
|VIRIN:
|240527-N-KL617-1092
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|801.49 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Hometown:
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
U.S. Navy Sailor: Feeding Sailors to Support Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission
