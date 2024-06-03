(From left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon gets an overview of Utah Test and Training Range facilities from Randy Bice with the U.S. Air Force 75th Air Base Wing during a tour of high-profile projects at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on April 20, 2024.



USACE’s military construction projects in Utah support the Air Force’s mission and our Nation’s warfighters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 19:11 Photo ID: 8447749 VIRIN: 240320-A-AN535-1022 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.72 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Commanding General Visits Hill AFB Projects [Image 5 of 5], by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.