Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Commanding General Visits Hill AFB Projects [Image 1 of 5]

    USACE Commanding General Visits Hill AFB Projects

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    (From right) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon and Sacramento District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell ride in a Black Hawk helicopter and tour high-profile projects at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on April 20, 2024.

    USACE’s military construction projects in Utah support the Air Force’s mission and our Nation’s warfighters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 19:11
    Photo ID: 8447745
    VIRIN: 240320-A-AN535-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Commanding General Visits Hill AFB Projects [Image 5 of 5], by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Commanding General Visits Hill AFB Projects
    USACE Commanding General Visits Hill AFB Projects
    USACE Commanding General Visits Hill AFB Projects
    USACE Commanding General Visits Hill AFB Projects
    USACE Commanding General Visits Hill AFB Projects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Sacramento District
    military construction
    Lt. Gen. Spellmon
    Col. Caldwell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT