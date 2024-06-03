Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX 2024 Day One welcome brief and didactics [Image 5 of 6]

    JEMX 2024 Day One welcome brief and didactics

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart, emergency physician and medical director for the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise, assigned to the Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center, leads didactics at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 3, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8447732
    VIRIN: 240603-A-ZL252-1005
    Resolution: 5030x3353
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, JEMX 2024 Day One welcome brief and didactics [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CRDAMC
    Fort Cavazos
    JEMX2024

