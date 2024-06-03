JEMX 2024 Day One welcome brief and didactics

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart, emergency physician and medical director for the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise, assigned to the Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center, leads didactics at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 3, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

Date Taken: 06.03.2024
Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US