The 2024 Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise is off to a great start

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart, emergency physician and medical director for the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise, assigned to the Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center, leads didactics at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 3, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 JEMX-24, kicked off on June 2, 2024 at Fort Cavazos. This five-day annual event serves as a crucial training opportunity for military medical professionals from various branches and components to hone their skills in tactical combat medical care.



Since its inception in 2018, JEMX has been hosted at Fort Cavazos, providing a realistic and immersive environment for participants to test their abilities in a variety of scenarios they may encounter on the battlefield. This comprehensive exercise is designed to simulate real-world challenges and assess the readiness of military medical occupations.



“I think JEMX is important because what it does is it gives us a fair look at the totality of Army healthcare on the battlefield,” said Medical Readiness Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath. “When we go into a “LSCO,” or high intensity conflict, this is the best training exercise to provide that simulated environment for our medical professionals.”



A LSCO, or "Large Scale Combat Operation," scenario is an ideal setting for JEMX training to be put into practice. Participants will also receive training in the transfer of casualties through the different levels of medical care, known as roles 1, 2, and 3.



Through these exercises, JEMX aims to enhance the coordination and collaboration among joint and combined medical teams, as well as identify any areas for improvement. It also serves as a platform for participants to share best practices and learn from each other's experiences.



“We must first test all of our medical capabilities, from our highest clinicians, down to the most basic medic, and then refine all of our medical processes, and teachings so we can make medical care on the battlefield better.” Said Medical Readiness Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Davis.



With the ever-evolving nature of combat and emergency medicine, JEMX plays a vital role in ensuring our military medical professionals are well-prepared and equipped to provide the highest level of care to our service members. This year’s exercise will conclude on June 6, 2024.