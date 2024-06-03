U.S. military members attend didactics during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 3, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8447731 VIRIN: 240603-A-ZL252-1004 Resolution: 4668x3112 Size: 889.97 KB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JEMX 2024 Day One welcome brief and didactics [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Mebea Demelash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.