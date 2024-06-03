Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Senator Mark Kelly meets with 56th FW leadership [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Senator Mark Kelly meets with 56th FW leadership

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with U.S. Senator Mark Kelly following a conference room brief May 29, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kelly is an American politician, former astronaut, and U.S. Navy captain who has served as the junior United States senator from Arizona since 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

