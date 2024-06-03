U.S. Senator Mark Kelly meets with 56th FW leadership

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with U.S. Senator Mark Kelly following a conference room brief May 29, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kelly visited Luke AFB to speak with wing leadership about various topics, including future development, facility updates, and funding of numerous projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

